If you thought conversations between legendary singer Dionne Warwick and Teyana Taylor were just polite conversation, think again. The project is moving forward. And during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Warwick shared some of the pending details.

“It’s going to be a series, we’re planning to do an episodic type of a show. [Teyana] is certainly a talented young lady with whom I’ve had the pleasure of interfacing. In fact, we had a conversation last night on the telephone. She’s very excited about the prospect of being involved and she’s also going to be very, very much involved in directing it and putting together parts and parcel of how we see this going.”

This partnership between the two artists began this past December when Warwick shared that she would like Taylor to play her in a biopic should one ever be made. Warwick made this decision after several people had noted the resemblance between Warwick and Taylor.

Naturally, Teyana was thrilled by the compliment. The nod from Warwick came right when she said she was taking a step back from the music industry.

And even Netflix responded to Warwick’s tweet to say they were taking notes regarding her wishes.

https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1339311512897216512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1339311512897216512%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fmadamenoire.com%2F1207418%2Fdionne-warwick-teyana-taylor-biopic-netflix%2F

We can’t wait to see what they come up with. We’ll be sure to keep you posted