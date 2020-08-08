Another Whitney Houston Biopic Is In The Works And We Really Don’t Need It

Whitney Houston is an iconic R&B and pop star with one of the most beautiful voices we’ve ever heard. There have been a number of documentaries about her life as well as a 2018 Lifetime movie, Whitney, directed by Angela Bassett. We had first row seats to her marriage with Bobby Brown for his reality show Being Bobby Brown and even didn’t hold back when he included his love story in his own BET biopic, The Bobby Brown Story. Now, there is yet another movie in the works about Houston’s life, titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody after her 1987 megahit. The only difference between this project and the previous ones is that this is the first authorized film about the New Jersey native’s life. Her sister-in-law, Pat Houston, is co-producing the film along with Clive Davis, Deadline reported. The film will be directed by Stella Meghie, who also directed The Photograph which starred Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield.

“From all my personal and professional experience with Whitney from her late teenage years to her tragic, premature death, I know the full Whitney Houston story has not yet been told,” Davis, who signed Houston to Arista Records at 19, told Deadline. “I am so glad that Anthony McCarten has committed to a no holds barred, musically rich screenplay that finally reveals the whole Whitney whose vocal genius deeply affected the world while she bravely battled the demons that were to be her undoing.”

Another Whitney Houston biopic is not what the world needs. Unfortunately, she had a tragic demise and every time there is a biographical account about her life, it magnifies her struggles with substance abuse and her tumultuous marriage to fellow R&B singer Bobby Brown. We are very aware of her battle with crack cocaine, cocaine and marijuana. The tabloids even publicly humiliated her when photos of her drug den in her home were published on the front page of the National Enquirer. Her sexuality even became a topic of conversation a few years after her 2012 death. In 2019, her best friend and former executive assistant Robyn Crawford released a book titled A Song For You where she revealed that her relationship with the songbird was “intimate on all levels” and that they were sexually involved at one point. Their relationship couldn’t go any further because of her stardom and family’s disapproval of it. In 2016, Brown even commented on their parenting to their late daughter Bobbi Kristina, who died in a similar fashion to her mother in 2015, and admitted that they “should have been better” parents during a 20/20 interview with Robin Roberts.

How many ways can you continue to tell the same story? Why does her sad, heartbreaking downfall and inner struggles have to be public knowledge? Why isn’t someone who was once considered America’s sweetheart deserving of the privacy in death that she didn’t get in life? Let’s let her rest and enjoy her legacy and extensive body of work. It’s pointless to keep reliving her lows more than her highs, something she probably wouldn’t allow if she were alive.