Since revealing his Stage 4 stomach cancer diagnosis in late September, Mike Mora — the husband of singer and chef Kelis –has consistently updated his friends, family and followers about the highs and lows of his experience via social media. Kelis has yet to publicly comment on her husband’s diagnosis—and that’s OK.

No one is obliged to speak on such a tragic and personal family matter regardless of their level of celebrity. The “Midnight Snacks” singer’s public silence on Mora’s illness re-emphasizes the fact that everyone handles life’s challenges differently. Moreover, they deserve privacy, compassion and support just the same.

Especially as a caretaker or person whose loved one is suffering from declining health, the pressures of addressing their mortality — whether speaking to other family members or the public — is rough and saddening, to say the least.

Kelis and Mora wed in 2014, and share two young children, a boy and a girl, alongside parenting Kelis’s 12-year-old son from her previous relationship with rapper Nas.

According to an Instagram post shared by Mora, a photographer, on Oct. 14, he stated that after receiving an updated diagnosis, his doctors followed up with unfortunate and “unexpected” news regarding his cancer battle.

“So the morning of my last UCLA hospital stay, doctors came in my room and gave me the most horrifying, unexpected news,” Mora wrote. “I did not understand the language written on this paper. All I knew from the look in their faces was that it wasn’t a good diagnosis. It was the worst diagnosis. And they were scared for me. I asked how they were going to help me. They said they couldn’t do anything else for me. I had to search on my for some sort of solution. Scary days.”

On the piece of paper photographed and shared via the post, Mora circled, “Stomach, angular, Nodularity (Biopsy) – Gastric adenocarcinoma with diffuse type/signet ring cell features (poorly cohesive carcinoma).”

The photographer ended the caption by writing, “The story will continue. Love you @kelis.”

MADAMENOIRE sends best wishes to their family as they continue seeking healing, hope and health.

