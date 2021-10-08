MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s been years since Kelis’ “Milkshake” brought all the boys to the yard but now she’s back with some “Midnight Snacks.” The crooner-turned-chef released her first single in seven years with a treat-filled video to match.

Kelis doesn’t mind incorporating her love for food into her music because like anything else we love, it’s pleasurable. Her last album, which was released in 2014, was even titled Food.

“I mean, obviously I do,” she said in a statement according to Pitchfork. “It isn’t intentional, but the idea is just that food is a very carnal thing. Everyone can relate to it. It’s very human, it’s sensual, it’s something that you crave. And it’s sexy.”

Kelis said when The FaNaTix played the instrumental for her, while in London on a boat, the sensual metaphor came to mind.

“I heard the beat, thought it was dope, and the first thing that came to mind was ‘Midnight Snacks,'” she continued. “The FaNaTix were like, what are you talking about? And I was like, it makes you feel like a midnight snack! And that was it.It’s funny to me, but I like the fact that you can take sex and food, and you can put these two things together, and they’re totally interchangeable. I love that.”

The mother-of-three couldn’t release a track called “Midnight Snacks” without actually giving us something to munch on. There’s also a “Midnight Snacks Goldmine Box” available that is filled with:

Bounty gardens beyond organic yellow tomato, pineapple, turmeric salsa

Brown sugar caraway spicy short rib jerky #crackish

Bounty gardens chef maître d herb and lemon butter

Midnight coco orange raw pie

Addictive rice treats

Edible massage oil

The Truth hot sauce key chain

Dehydrated wasabi peas

It’s available for just $120.

The release of her new single comes after her husband revealed some tough news about his health. Mike Mora, whose been married to Kelis since 2014, revealed that he was battling stomach cancer via Instagram. Mora shared that he noticed he was experiencing more fatigue than usual after his family moved to a farm in southeast Los Angeles, California. He assumed this came from working under a scorching sun while on the farm but once he began to experience the “worst stomach pain ever,” he knew it was more than that.

“I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer,” he shared. “With no idea what was about to come my way,” he continued. “Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone.”

Watch “Midnight Snacks” below.