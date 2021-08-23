MadameNoire Featured Video

Chadwick Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward gave an emotional performance during the Stand Up To Cancer telethon broadcast that took place on August 21. Ledward sang a tearful rendition of “I’ll Be Seeing You, in honor of Boseman who passed away last year after a four-year private battle with colon cancer.

“We are honored to have Chadwick’s wife #SimoneBoseman here tonight,” Stand Up To Cancer wrote on Twitter in honor of Ledward’s appearance. “Her incredibly powerful performance reminds us that we all have heroes in our lives. Now is the time to Stand Up for them and with them.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Files To Be Executor Of His Estate As Actor Passed Without A Will”

Before taking the stage, “Black-ish” actor Anthony Anderson gave a special tribute to Chadwick Boseman who he called an “incredible artist and a true hero.”

“Many of us were devastated to learn of Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing after he privately grappled with cancer for several years,” Anderson began his emotional speech. “The world lost an incredible artist and a true hero. But before he was a public figure, he was a person like you or me: a son, a brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, husband. Many of us are all too familiar with the fracture a dearly loved one’s passing leaves in the lives of those who love them,” he added.





Play



Ledward spoke in honor of her husband back in January of this year when he won the Actor Tribute at the Gotham Awards, posthumously . The widow of the Black Panther star told the audience that her husband always “made a practice of telling the truth.”

“He is the most honest person I’ve ever met Because he didn’t just stop at speaking the truth, he actively searched for it—in himself, in those around him and in the moment,” she continued. “The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid, but if one does not live in truth, then it’s impossible to live in line with a divine purpose for your life. And so, it became how he lived his life, day in, day out. Imperfect, but determined.”