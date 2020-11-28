Madamenoire Featured Video

Kelis opened up on social media about being a “girl mom.” Under a picture of her hand next to her baby girl’s tiny hand, she expressed how she has been adjusting to now having a baby girl, whom she called “Baby G,” after raising sons for so long.

“It’s funny, I have been a boy mom for so long and I was completely content with super heroes, weapons and war games,” she wrote on Instagram. “I would have been thrilled to have another baby boy. But now that she’s here, I looked down at her little hand on mine and I realized I had been preparing for her my whole life. Having a girl is somehow totally different. And don’t get me wrong, we will still have super heroes, weapons and war games with baby G too. But we will do it wearing diamonds, rubies and pearls!!!!!!”

The singer-turned-chef welcomed her daughter in September after an “intense” delivery.

“Hey, so I’ve been kind of MIA…but for a really good reason cause I just had my baby!” Kelis said also on Instagram. “It was intense. I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and I’m generally a really private person, with my personal life, but I wanted to kind of bring my fam in, bring you guys in, to sort of talk about all of these things we go through that no one really tells us about.”

After revealing that she gave birth, she said that since she couldn’t exercise, she was going to share how she planned on losing weight through her diet only.

“I wanted to bring you into my process,” she continued. “I can’t work out for the next six weeks and if I don’t want to resort to wearing spandex for the rest of my life… I want to show you how I plan on getting back into my high-waisted jeans…with just food. No exercise…”

Baby G is her second child with her husband, Mike Mora.