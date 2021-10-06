MadameNoire Featured Video

Kelis’ husband Mike Mora shared an unexpected health update via social media. The photographer took to Instagram to reveal that he’s been battling stage 4 stomach cancer.

Mora, who has been married to Kelis since 2014, said he felt something was wrong after his family ventured out into southeast LA to live on a farm, Essence reported. He assumed working out on the field of the farm under the hot sun for long periods of time was causing him to experience fatigue. However, Mora then began to experience what he described as the “worst” stomach pain ever.

“Loss of appetite. Pain in my back also started to creep in…finally decided to do something about it,” he wrote in a quick scrolling post. “It was a bit late. But just in time.”

“I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way,” he continued. “Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone.”

Mora was later officially diagnosed with gastric adenocarcinoma, a form of cancer that grows in the lining of the stomach, according to the National Cancer Institute. After undergoing an endoscopic biopsy, his specialist revealed that the cancer had spread aggressively to the lymph nodes in his back. Mora has been in treatment for a year now and is documenting his scary healthy journey with the hope of helping others.

The real estate mogul continued on detailing his recovery experience in a second post, telling fans:

“I am posting this…after so much thought. Many hours thinking of what the right thing to do is. Not because of a selfish reason. not because I want people to feel bad or sorry for me and my family. I am posting this because life is full of the most unexpected situations. I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this- a life altering disease full of questions and doubt- maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through. You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. Shit can be over just like that! This was the first of many, many more iv’s and needles to be pricked on my arm….”

Mora concluded his powerful message by sending love to his wife. “The story will continue..Love you @kelis,” he wrote. The 42-year-old singer has yet to comment publically on her husband’s condition.

Kelis quietly jumped the broom with Mora in 2014. A year later, the couple welcomed their son Shepard in 2015. They also share a daughter named Galilee who was born in 2020. Kelis has a 12-year-old son named Knight from her previous marriage with rapper Nas.

Our prayers are with Mora and his entire family during this difficult time. Take a look at another update from Mora down below.

