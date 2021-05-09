MadameNoire Featured Video

Cynthia Bailey is a beloved favorite of fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta. We watched her now adult daughter, Noelle, grow up before our eyes into a beautiful young lady. We also got to see how she smoothly co-parented Noelle with her ex, actor Leon, something that a lot of other reality stars struggle with. Witnessing her finding love again with Mike Hill, and have a highly criticized-yet beautiful pandemic wedding, also warmed hearts among RHOA fans. Simply put, the southern-bred supermodel is goals.

MadameNoire caught up with Bailey to discuss how she will spending her Mother’s Day, her special “Momosa” recipe with Seagram’s, how to co-parent without any drama and more. Read below.

MadameNoire: What is Mother’s Day looking like for you these days with Noelle all grown up? How do you plan to celebrate this year?

Cynthia Bailey: I plan on spending Mother’s Day with my mother and siblings. Unfortunately my daughter will not be in town, but we plan on celebrating the next time we are in the same city together.

MN: I have always admired your co-parenting relationship with Leon. Do you have any advice for newly separated parents learning to navigate their new normal?

CB: My advice would be to always put your child/children and their feelings first. The focus should never be about the parents, it should only be about the child/children the parent chose to bring into the world.

MN: Tell me about the Momosa. What’s the recipe because I live for a good mimosa.

CB: As a mother, I wanted to come up with a fun cocktail to celebrate Mother’s Day. I decided to mix my Seagram’s Escapes Peach Bellini (or your favorite Seagram’s Escapes flavor) with your choice of any sparkling white wine or champagne. It only has a small amount of alcohol and is the perfect way for a busy mom to decompress without getting too tipsy. The recipe can be found on Seagram’s Escape website.

MN: As someone who is close to Kenya, what are your thoughts on how strippergate was handled? Did you feel at any point that she was doing too much? If so, did you express this to her privately?

CB: In regards to what grown women decided to do with their bodies and anyone that they want to do it with, is their business. For me it was never about judging anyone. However, as a cast member, anything that is done on a cast trip, it is usually going discussed amongst the cast. It has always been that way and I don’t foresee it changing anytime soon.