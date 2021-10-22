MadameNoire Featured Video

A 61-year-old man and his 18-year-old bride have been the talk of the town since news of their marriage went viral. Michael Haugabook tied the knot with his now-wife Deja Haugabook in September and it has caused outrage because not only is she much younger than him, but he allegedly also dated her mother. Haugabook has been present during her whole life and is also her godfather.

When the newlyweds saw all the backlash coming their way, they clapped back via social media. Haugabook responded in the comments of The Neighborhood Talk’s post and accused critics of being jealous.

“It seem like I’m the only n***a in this town [to] have married a young woman, but since it’s me they got to have something to talk about,” he wrote. “Look like you little girls are jealous of my wife, but keep on promoting us. I love it.”

The new Mrs. Haugabook also had some choice words for those who don’t agree with her marriage.

“People love to call me a child because I’m 18,” she wrote on Facebook. “First of all, I’m grown asf. I take care of all my four kids, work full time, have cars paid in full and stay home with my man.”

In another post she wrote, “I don’t gaf about how nobody feel. This my life and me and my husband gone live it to the fullest.”

The internet has even called for child services to intervene and investigate because the bride is being victimized.

“Deja Haugabook is owed sympathy,” one person tweeted. “She should be spared the horrible comments bc she is a victim, even if she doesn’t know. I hate that people are dragging her instead of having empathy. I hope that @MyFLFamilies will investigate what looks like molestation by Michael Haugabook.”

His age has been difficult to confirm as well. There are many social posts that claim he’s in his forties as well as 61-years-old.