Even as Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac starts to heat up, the drama from Season 5 between Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Monique Samuels is still causing both new and longtime viewers of the show to take sides.

In an unexpected twist of events, the messiness of the show’s last season has seemingly even started a new beef between Candiace and sports journalist turned podcast host Jemele Hill.

Essentially things were kicked off when Jemele tweeted about how she’s been binging Season 5 of RHOP all summer. Understandably, just like anyone else who watched that season, the podcaster had thoughts on the drama that went down between Candiace and Monique, who’s now a former RHOP cast member.

The two Bravo stars had gotten into a physical altercation that rocked Season 5 and its reunion. Infamously, the two women had gotten into a heated verbal exchange while at a wine tasting with their co-stars, and when Candiace yelled, “Drag me Monique,” the latter proceeded to do just that.

In the aftermath, things got so bad between the two women that they took legal action against each other after the physical altercation went down.

Jemele tweeted on August 25, giving her two cents on the altercation, “My guilty pleasure summer watch is #RHOP. I’m finally at the season 5 reunion where Monique brought the binder. Here’s what I’m not understanding about their fight: When you dare someone to drag you, and then they do exactly what you asked, how is this an attack?”

One Twitter user replied to Jemele’s tweet, seemingly in Candiace’s defense, and said, “Come on now, words and fists are two different things!”

That’s when the podcaster doubled down. Jemele replied to the Twitter user and said, “Yes and no. If my words are about the fact that I’m ready to fight, then that’s different. Candiace made it seem like she was ready for the get down. And clearly she wasn’t.”

Moreover, Jemele went on to additionally tweet, “Clearly grown women fighting is a terrible look, but it is blame on both sides. Candiace is always telling people she’s about that action, and then you get that action you asked for, so… Part of me thinks the real emotional trauma is losing the fight #RHOP.”

Clearly, Candiace wasn’t here for Jamele’s hot takes on what went down last season. Later that evening, she tweeted the podcast host with some choice words.

“Messaged you on ig since you’re too chicken s–t to have [your] Twitter dm’s on @jemelehill,” the RHOP star said directedly.

It’ll be interesting to see if Jemele acknowledges Candiace’s call out. Either way, it’s crazy that Candiace and Monique’s fight is still causing drama two years after their infamous incident went down.

