Some bumps in the road have always been par for the course when it comes to international travel. Any time you leave the country you know, with the systems and infrastructures you understand, there’s a lot of preparation involved. That was true even before the pandemic. You’d have to make sure you’d have access to certain medications overseas if you ran out. You’d have to find a way to use your cell phone without accruing massive roaming charges. You’d have to learn some of the basic phrases to get by at your destination. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken the difficulty level of international travel up several notches. The good news is the FDA recently endorsed the booster shot and said that mixing vaccines is safe, MADAMENOIRE reported, which might make some travelers feel more empowered to get back out there. However, since flying and staying overseas isn’t exactly cheap, and changing or cancelling a flight can mean losing hundreds if not thousands of dollars, it’s important you know what you’re in for.

You can never be fully prepared for a journey overseas during the pandemic. There are hours-long flights and layovers and the conundrum of international airports. Keeping up with COVID-19 protocol can be a bit much. Here are things to know before flying internationally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rules Are Constantly Changing

At one point, international travelers had provide a negative COVID-19 test that was administered within three days of departure. Recently, some airlines updated new information stating travelers could show a test or vaccine card. Vaccinated flyers need not show a test. Call your airline to confirm this is true it’s flyers. The rules are constantly changing so don’t just set it and forget it when it comes to tests or vaccine cards. Check and re-check with your airline in the days before your trip.