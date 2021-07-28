MadameNoire Featured Video

The Public Health Agency of Canada reports that Canada will begin welcoming vaccinated visitors starting August 9 of 2021. The CDC has lowered the risk level of cruise ship travel from Very High to High. Hawaii Guide reports that vaccinated visitors from the US can now skip the previously mandated quarantine upon arrival.

Destinations are opening back up. If you plan on traveling, even if you are vaccinated, have recently received a negative COVID-19 test, are wearing your mask and are social distancing, you’ll be co-mingling with people who are only doing one, some or none of those things. You’re used to your bubble of friends and family who live by the same rules, but once you pack your bags, you agree to venture into the culture and mindset of other places.

In addition to health concerns, there are also considerations when it comes to the finances and just the fun of travel. A pandemic can mess with a lot of that, so booking travel requires added attention to detail. Here is your to-do list for booking pandemic travel.

Get flights with no-change fees

If you like to book your flights early (like three to nine months early) in order to get a better price, then you may book the flight while COVID-19 restrictions are one way at your destination, but by the time you travel, those restrictions may have changed. Your destination may no longer be accepting travelers from your area. All of the activities you had planned may be closed/off-limits due to a rise in cases, making the trip rather pointless. Maybe you’re traveling for a wedding that’s been postponed due to a rise in cases, or a sick bride or groom. For all of these reasons and more, make sure that your flight has a no-change-fee policy. If there’s ever a chance of having to change your flight, it’s during a pandemic, and you don’t want to pay a $150 (or more) fee for that.