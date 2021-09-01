MadameNoire Featured Video

On Tuesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky shared her advice to Americans who plan to celebrate Labor Day this holiday weekend.

“Given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take their own these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling,” Walensky noted during a White House COVID briefing on Aug. 31.

Although fully vaccinated people can travel over the holiday weekend — while wearing masks — in contrast, Walensky stated, “If you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling.”

“Covid deaths have risen by just 2.3% over the previous week to a seven-day average of 896 deaths per day,” CNBC detailed.

CNN reported that this week,” data presented by a CDC vaccine adviser showed a hospitalization rate 16 times greater in the unvaccinated population than in those vaccinated.”

In light of COVID’s highly transmittable Delta variant and schools reopening, the outlet went onto note that the country’s surge in hospitalizations, “particularly among unvaccinated people,” has caused hospitals to be “stretched thin.”

Regardless of vaccination status, the CDC’s Director additionally encouraged Americans to spend time celebrating outdoors whenever possible while commemorating Labor Day weekend.

“Throughout the pandemic,” Walensky said, “we have seen that the vast majority of transmission takes place among unvaccinated people in closed indoor settings.”

“Masks are not forever, but they are for now.”

