The former actress turned Fox News political pundit has been slammed by the Black Community in the past for her fiery conservative hot takes, like in 2016, when she made a few flippant remarks about then-President Obama’s speech on terrorism. “I didn’t feel any passion from him,” she said at the time. “I feel like he could give a s—, excuse me, he could care less.” The move landed her a two-week suspension from the network.

That same year, Dash appeared on Fox & Friends where she suggested that Black History Month should be canceled and of course, Black folks far and wide were looking to knock some sense back into the star’s head. “Either we want to have segregation or integration. And if we don’t want segregation, then we need to get rid of channels like BET and the BET Awards and the [NAACP] Image Awards, where you’re only awarded if you’re Black. If it were the other way around, we would be up in arms. It’s a double standard. There shouldn’t be a Black History Month. We’re Americans. Period,” Dash stated, according to Newsweek.

Back in March of this year, the controversial celeb attempted to turn a new leaf after she confessed to the Daily Mail that she felt terrible about the comments she made while reporting with Fox News.

‘I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative, Black woman. And at that time in my life it was who I was,” she explained at the time. “I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger.”

Dash also shared that she no longer considered herself a Trump supporter following the January 6 riots.

“Being a supporter of Trump has put me in some kind of box that I do not belong in. I don’t hate anyone. I don’t know where that comes from. He’s not the president. So I’m going to give the president that we have right now a chance,” she added.

Black Twitter lit up following Dash’s emotional Dr. Oz interview, but many Black social media goers were finding it hard to sympathize with the former Republican given her rocky political past.

“Although I feel bad for the trauma Stacey Dash had to experience throughout her life, does she expect that to excuse her actions when she was talking negatively about her own people? If she’s looking for forgiveness, I think most of us are like she can keep it but good luck,” wrote one social media goer on Twitter.

Another person commented:

“She’s been sober for 5 years. She can’t blame Vicodin for her extremist views. That was all her. She has a right to believe what she wants but I doubt many in the African American community will extend cookout invitations.”

While a third user chimed in:

“Makes total sense to me now. You’d have to be “high” to proclaim some of the political views she’s expressed on TV over the last 10 years. I hope she stays sober.”

What do you think? Does Stacey Dash have more work to do to repair her checkered past with the Black community? Sound off in the comments below.

