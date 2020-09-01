Stacey Dash Denies Using Hypnosis To Get Her Husband To Marry Her

Things got a bit interesting in Stacey Dash’s divorce proceedings with her estranged husband Jeffrey Marty.

Marty is arguing that his marriage to Dash should not be considered legitimate because he married her when he was under what he describes as a “spiritual trance.”

As such, Marty wants his marriage to Dash annulled.

Now, according to Bossip, Dash is responding to her husband’s claims. She filed an affidavit claiming that Marty appeared fine when the two married in 2018. Interestingly, Dash also disclosed the fact that there’s been no “consummation” of their marriage since he made the allegation of hypnosis.

Dash doesn’t call Marty a liar though. Instead acknowledging that she believes that he believes he was hypnotized.

Dash filed for a divorce in June but Marty requested an annulment last month claiming a pastor coerced him into marrying Dash using “hypnotic prayer techniques.”

Marty is representing himself in the divorce proceedings.

This is not the first time these two have found themselves in the courtroom throughout their two year marriage.

Last year, Dash was arrested for assaulting Marty. Authorities later dropped the charges when Marty refused to cooperate.

The union with Marty is Dash’s fourth marriage. She married Brian Lovell in 1999, British exec James Maby from 2005 to 2006. And Emmanuel Xuereb, whom she divorced in 2011. Before she married Marty in 2018.