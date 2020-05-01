Stacey Dash Announces Her Fourth Divorce

Stacey Dash is in the process of ending another marriage.

According to Page Six, yesterday the actress turned political commentator shared that she was separating from her fourth husband, lawyer Jeffrey Marty, 44.

The two married ten days after meeting one another on April 6, 2018.

On Instagram, Dash wrote: “Hello Everyone, My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage. After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish him nothing but the best. Thank you everyone for your support and respecting our privacy during this difficult time.”

In their short marriage, the couple’s problems seeped out into the public eye when Dash, 53, was arrested for domestic battery this past September in Tampa, Florida. In her initial 911 call, she claimed Jeffrey was the aggressor. But when authorities arrived, they determined something else.

According to PEOPLE, at the time of her arrests, Dash’s representatives claimed that the incident had been blown out of proportion or completely fabricated by the media.

“Ms. Dash is a domestic abuse survivor from a previous relationship and has championed for other abuse victims to speak up. The untruthfulness being reported saddens Ms. Dash and her family — no further comments will be made and we ask that Ms. Dash and her family’s privacy will be respected.”

According to court records, Marty eventually dropped the charges and paid $500 to have her released from the detention facility. The following month, Dash dismissed it as a “marital dispute that escalated.”

Like normal married couples my husband and I had a marital dispute that escalated. Thank you for your support and love. Please give him th same. https://t.co/e3JQOX4eH9 — Stacey DASH (@staceydash) October 6, 2019

There was no word as to why she was identified as White on her booking information…but I’m sure we all have some theories. Dash married her first husband, Brian Lovell in 1999. The two divorced in the early 2000s and by 2005 she was married to James Maby. The marriage lasted a year. Afterward, she married Emmanuel Xuereb. They divorced in 2011. Dash has two children, a daughter, Lola, who she shares with her first husband, Lovell, and a 29-year-old son, Austin, from a relationship with singer Christopher Williams.