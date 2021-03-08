MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s no secret that in the years before she was able to leave her ex-husband, boxer Karl Dargan, singer Lil Mo, went through some changes. She was dealing with depression and turned to opioids, weed, and alcohol as a way to self-medicate.

And recently in an interview with Jason Leel, Mo shared how her flailing relationship and her substance abuse wreaked havoc on her relationships to those who were closest to her, even her children.

When Jason asked Lil Mo why she’d pulled away from their friendship, she said, “I became a recluse. I separated myself from not only you, my friend, but from my family. I even separated myself from my daughters at one point because I was just like, ‘Ugh, I’m making so many mistakes, I don’t want them to become this. I’m marrying and I’m getting in relationships with all the wrong people. But I’m dealing with it because all I got to do is pop a perc, smoke some weed, drink some liquor. If this is going to be the end all be, Ima just do it and go out with a bang.’”

I personally don’t recall this moment but apparently, Dargan’s nude pictures hit the internet. So Jason asked Mo, if that is what caused her to stay. Was she d*ckmatized? She said it wasn’t even that.

“Not at all. Not at all. I knew him for years, prior to that. I was always in Philly so I knew so many people. When I first started dealing with him, people would ask me, ‘Mo, why him? Are you kidding me? You can have anybody.’ But I didn’t see it that way.

Honestly, he was there and available at a time—I was at a low point. I was going through a divorce and finalizing my relationship with my son’s father, which is my second ex-husband. And I felt like, ‘They [Karl] was loyal and went through that situation with me so you get first dibs. I should have never did that. Everything that could go wrong from 2012 to 2019, did. Seven years of hell. Pure hell and I had to hide it…I wasn’t living the life that I was preaching.

So I’d sing a song like, “4 Eva,” “Superwoman” or “I Cry” but be riding around North Philly at 3 o’clock in the morning. People getting killed all around but I think I’m invincible because I’m looking for percs…I was a walking fiend.”

Lil Mo explained that her last straw in her relationship with Dargan was when he disrespected her in front of her children and spitting on her on another occasion. She said she learned so much in the “Marriage Bootcamp” house and they were some of the few people who were able to see what was actually going on with her mentally.

You can watch this portion of the interview below.

And the full conversation here.