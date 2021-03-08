MadameNoire Featured Video

Name: Cori Bush

Title: Congresswoman, (D) Missouri’s 1st Congressional District

SpeakHER Greatness: There is no doubt that Cori Bush is for the people. The Missouri native marched on the streets of Ferguson in the wake of Mike Brown’s murder and continued organizing in her community from there. She ran for congress last November and made history by becoming the first Black woman to represent Missouri in the house.

Bush is also a mom and registered nurse who has lived the struggles many of her constituents face daily. She has been evicted and is a survivor of police and domestic violence, as well as sexual abuse.

So far, Bush has been standing her ground in Congress, in an environment that has been increasingly hostile, and experienced the Capitol riots on January 6. She gave riveting testimony to Congress following the tumult, stating that while she was scared for her life, she was prepared to fight — not just for herself, but for her constituents and anyone who has been marginalized by white supremacy.

“If they touch these doors, if they hit these doors the way they hit that door, if they hit these doors and come anywhere near my staff — and I’m just going to be real honest about it — my thought process was, ‘We bangin’ ’til the end,'” she said. “I’m not letting them take out my people. And you’re not taking me out. We’ve come too far.”

Bush continues to denounce white supremacy and demands that the government holds itself accountable for how it allowed such toxicity to flourish. Bush follows in the footsteps of Shirley Chisholm, remaining unbought and unbossed.