Besides music, Cardi B has always been passionate about politics. She’s rubbed elbows with folks like Bernie Sanders and President Joe Biden and was even harassed by Trump supporters when she spoke out against his poor practices while in office. But it’s been awhile since the “Press” rapper has given any political commentary. She recently revealed on Twitter why she has been so tight-lipped about the subject.

Someone from the Bardi gang took to Twitter and said ” [Cardi B] Used to TALK ABOUT POLITICS & POLITICAL MATTERS! WHAT HAPPENED WITH THAT ?!??” The mother-of-two replied and said she’s become weary of the backlash from being so vocal.

“I was tired of getting bullied by the republicans and also getting bashed by the same people I was standing up for,” she tweeted.

Cardi B has never backed down from a fight so when it comes to social media, her Twitter fingers work. She has had no problem clapping back at Republicans who criticized her like Candace Owens, Tomi Lahren and Ben Shapiro, but responding to them meant more stones would be thrown her way by their supporters. She’s also notoriously gone back and forth with naysayers on Twitter who have had things to say about her marriage, business ventures outside of music and her parenting, leading her to take a few social media breaks. She deactivated her Twitter in 2019 after winning her first Grammy award for Best Rap Album when haters bombarded her with messages saying she didn’t deserve it. She took another break during her second attempt to divorce her husband Offset.

“A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m mother****ing Ariana Grande or something…like I came from Disney or something,” she said on Twitter about the comments about her marriage. “I’m so tired that because of y’all I’ve gotta continuously explain myself. I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f***ing court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumors up, ‘Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,’ this and that, I have to address it.”

She’s been less concerned with social media recently and focusing on her family. She welcomed her second child with Offset in September 2021.