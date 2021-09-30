MadameNoire Featured Video

“””””””””””””””””

”

Was Tyrese wrong for this one?

The Fast and Furious star recently took to Instagram this week to announce his split from IG model Zelie Timothy. However, the singer posted about the break in a very unconventional and slightly disrespectful way. Tyrese shared a video of himself opening up the door to reveal Timothy butt naked while soaking her curvaceous assets in a decadent bubble bath.

“We had so much potential,” the 42-year-old captioned the video. “We really did ..I wish you well, ending on a good note is a good thing….. [ link in the bio ] I will forever love you @zelietimothy cheers to you!!”

Tyrese and Timothy’s relationship went public back in March after the former lovebirds were spotted coupled up during NBA All-Star Weekend.

The 25-year-old Instagram influencer hails from Dominican Republic and models a number of sexy swimsuits and skincare products for brands like Smooth Moisture and Ash Avenue.

On Sept 28, the social media star put together a sweet recap of her and Tyrese’s recent beacation in Cancun, and fans of the couple were shocked to hear of their sudden split.

“I pray 🙏🏾 y’all be together forever,” wrote one viewer , while another person commented underneath the video, “I can finally say, Tyrese has found what was missing in his life, someone who is comfortable with the attention, a free spirit, sensitive, peaceful.”





Play



Tyrese and Timothy have gone viral in the past for some of their gushy and odd relationship goals. Back in April, a video surfaced of the “Baby Boy” actor helping the model to shave her…vaginal area.

Odd, but cute, right?

It’s still unclear as to why the two have broken up. Hopefully, they will make amends because they do make a cute couple.

What do you think about the news? Sound off in the comments!

RELATED CONTENT: Tyrese And Samantha Gibson Announce Divorce After 4 Years Of Marriage