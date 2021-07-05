MadameNoire Featured Video

After correcting the paparazzi on their correct pronouns, Demi Lovato showed Lizzo some love.

Around a month ago, Lovato shared that they identified as non-binary and that moving forward their pronouns are now “they/them.”

With that in mind, when Lizzo wore a shirt with Lovato’s face on it while out-and-about recently and a paparazzi misgendered the former Disney channel star multiple times, she quickly interjected to correct them on Lovato’s correct pronouns each time.

As one of the photographers asked Lizzo, “Is that a message to Demi? Should she reach out?” the “Truth Hurts” singer corrected how he spoke of Lovato by simply interjecting, “They.”

When he followed up with, “Have her team contact your team?” — seemingly missing Lizzo’s attempt at getting him to use Lovato’s correct pronouns — Lizzo clarified “Their team, Demi goes by they now.”

According to Love B Scott, “After the video was brought to their attention, Demi reposted it to their Instagram Story and wrote, ‘@lizzobeeating you f–king queen I love you 😘 thank you.’ Lizzo reshared the post to her Story with a heart emoji.”

See the moment down below.