Kelis Welcomed Third Child After ‘Intense’ Delivery

Kelis resurfaced on social media to reveal some great news. The 41-year-old said in an Instagram video that she has given birth to her third child “about a week ago.” Her third bundle of joy is her first daughter and second child with her husband, Mike Mora.

In the video she said she is usually private about her personal life but felt compelled to share her experience about giving birth, which she described as “intense.”

“Hey, so I’ve been kind of MIA…but for a really good reason cause I just had my baby!” Kelis said. “It was intense. I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and I’m generally a really private person, with my personal life, but I wanted to kind of bring my fam in, bring you guys in, to sort of talk about all of these things we go through that no one really tells us about.”

The Harlem native also said that she wanted to share her fitness journey, which she won’t be able to start for about another month and a half. She said she plans to lose weight by diet only.

“I wanted to bring you into my process,” she continued. “I can’t work out for the next six weeks and if I don’t want to resort to wearing spandex for the rest of my life… I want to show you how I plan on getting back into my high-waisted jeans…with just food. No exercise…”

She added that she wanted to show how a good diet can have positive effects on the body like “anti- inflammatory, anti-bruising, joint and gut health and of course SKIN AND HAIR!” Kelis is also a professional chef so she has the skills to achieve her body goals. In 2015, she launched Bounty And Full, a line of sauces and seasonings. She was also a judge on the Netflix cooking competition series, Cooking With Cannabis.

She and Mora, who she has been married to since 2014, also have a four-year-old son together named Shepherd. She has an 11-year-old son with her first husband, rapper Nas.

