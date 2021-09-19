MadameNoire Featured Video

The Baltimore Ravens paid tribute to Michael K. Williams prior to kick-off against The Chiefs on September 19. The team honored the late actor by emulating his iconic whistle as the stick-up man “Omar Little” on HBO’s The Wire. The show, which was filmed on the streets of Baltimore, served as the backdrop for the popular series that took a look at the city’s drug culture through the eyes of law enforcement, drug dealers and users.

On the show, Omar would often announce his presence by whistling “The Farmer in the Dell” to let the block know that he was coming.

Fans were impressed with the teams’ execution of the tribute including The Wire director himself, David Simon, according to ESPN.

“Heard the sound of Omar whistling ‘Farmer In The Dell’ from the stadium while walking across the Ostend Street bridge to the Ravens opener and thought I’d lost my s—,” Simon wrote on Twitter. “It’s the little things that are gonna get me, I guess. But Michael gonna last,” he added.

Fans of Williams were disappointed to learn of his Emmy loss at this year’s awards. The actor, who was nominated for his role on Lovecraft Country, was beaten out by Tobias Menzies who snagged Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Prince Phillip on Netflix’ The Crown. This was the actor’s fourth Emmy nomination.

A number of stars paid tribute to Williams prior to the shocking news, including actress Kerry Washington who introduced the category by giving a heartfelt speech about the Primetime Emmy nominee.

“Michael was…a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon,” the Scandal star said in front of an emotional crowd. “Michael, your excellence and artistry will endure. We love you,” she concluded.

Courtney B. Vance, who co-starred alongside Michael in the HBO Horror Drama series, spoke about the actor after he accepted his guest actor award for his role in Lovecraft Country at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 12.

“I’m very, very happy and at the same time I’m very sad because of Michael and because we’re not still doing the show,” Vance noted of the show’s cancellation and the star’s untimely passing, Deadline reported. HBO announced back in July that the show wouldn’t be returning for a second season.

“In my mind and in my spirit it doesn’t make sense… I’m sad for audiences that we don’t get to see like Game of Thrones we don’t get to see seven years, eight years of following these characters and learning more about that time period and learning about our people and their struggles. And where Misha’s mind is going to go so that’s very painful for me as an actor,” he added.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Williams passed away on Sept. 6, after he was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment of what authorities believe could have been a drug overdose. The star was allegedly surrounded by drug paraphernalia at the scene of his passing after he was discovered by a close family member.

A few friends of the late star spoke to The New York Post prior to the 73rd awards show, citing that even if Williams didn’t win, that he would still be an icon in their eyes. Childhood friend Alvin “Supa” Washington recalled the moment the actor showed up to his 2002 homecoming event following his release from prison.

“Mike hugged me and gave me a box set of ‘The Wire.’ Plus there was clothing. He was being given stuff to wear, nice exclusive stuff from Phat Farm and Run DMC’s line,” he explained “He gave it to me.”

“Seeing him win the Emmy would be so beautiful,” Washington added. “Winning it when he was alive would be sweet. This will be bittersweet, but, nevertheless, it will top off his legacy.”

Another old friend LaBril McFadden echoed a similar sentiment to the outlet: “Of course I will be rooting for him, but at the end of the day, he doesn’t need the award. His heart is his biggest trophy.”

Check out some of the social media reactions following Williams’ devastating loss below.

