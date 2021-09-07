MadameNoire Featured Video

Fans and friends of Michael K. Williams poured across social media to share their condolences for the star that passed away on Sunday. The Wire and Lovecraft Country actor was found dead in his NYC apartment on September 6, but the cause behind his untimely death still remains unknown. Actress Tasha Smith, a close friend to Williams, took to social media to mourn the 54-year-old with a series of emotional Instagram posts.

“Words cannot express the pain I feel in my heart!” the Why Did I Get Married actress wrote of Williams’ passing in one post. “We laughed, we cried, we prayed! Love you forever my friend!”

The 50-year-old New Jersey native continued on sharing sweet photos of precious moments she spent with the star.

“@bkbmg you gave us all so much love, wisdom and support!!!!!” Smith shared in another emotional message. “Confidant, friend, prayer partner, fellow artist! You loved hard and lived courageously! You encouraged me and inspired me! You will live in my heart, in our hearts forever! I miss you so much. I can’t process this! I know you’re with the Lord resting easy, at peace. But damn this hurts.”

According to The Sun, Smith and Williams began dating back in 2019 but the status of their relationship prior to Williams’s death remains unclear. In May of 2019, the Black Mafia Family director posted a picture of the two cuddling up side by side with a gushy caption writing:

“Nothing makes me happier!!!!! The love of my life. This man gives me goose bumps!!!!!”

More recently, Smith sent a loving message to Williams for his birthday in November of 2020.

“Sending a big happy birthday to my brother, #bff, friend, ride or die, always been there and will be! Love you baby! The Best is Yet To Come!!! God knows what He’s doing! Live your life to the fullest and let God use you to the MAX!!! You always put a smile on my face!!!!” she wrote.

Authorities are still trying to put together the pieces following Williams’ untimely demise. The New York Post reported that there was “No foul play indicated,’’ in his death according to police officials, but it appeared as though the actor could have passed away following a drug overdose. Williams was surrounded by drug paraphernalia when his body was discovered by a close family member the report notes.

A spokesperson for the 12 Years A Slave actor shared a statement to the Hollywood Reporter on behalf of his family.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss,” the message read.

Our prayers are with Michael’s family during this difficult time.