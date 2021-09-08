MadameNoire Featured Video

MADAMENOIRE previously reported that Emmy-nominated actor and producer Micheal K. Williams was found deceased in his Brooklyn apartment on Sept. 6. Known as a class act for his extreme talent, Williams’ entertainment career spanned over 25 years in countless projects in both TV and film. On-screen, he was known for taking on complex and colorful roles that expanded on the often small and distorted views society holds on Black masculinity.

While unconfirmed rumors and speculation of drug use loom over his death, those who adore Williams and respect his craft and contribution to the entertainment industry continue to do so. Down below, MADAMENOIRE remembers the shining star through his incredible body of work.

Bullet (1996)

Williams landed his feature film debut after Tupac hand-selected the former dancer to play his brother High Top in the 1996 film. As the story goes, Williams had gotten the distinctive scar on his face the night of his 25th birthday, after stepping outside of a “popping party” in Queens, N.Y., to get some fresh air with friends — and later getting into a fight with a bunch of other partygoers. According to his account, the fight got physical after one of the other men swiped his face with a razor, leaving the scar. Tupac “happened to see a Polaroid picture of me and was like, ‘Yo, this dude looks thugged out enough that he could play my little brother,” Williams recalled in a 2014 interview for NPR.