Lovecraft Country fans are reeling over creator Misha Green’s most recent tweet which dished a few more juicy tidbits about the cancelled season.

Last week viewers were shocked when HBO MAX announced that they would not be renewing the horror-fantasy series for a 2nd installment. The news came days before the famed showrunner received a whopping 18 Emmy nominations for the show’s 1st season.

It was a bittersweet moment for fans.

However following the news, Green took to Twitter to react and instantly sent her followers into excitement by revealing the table of contents for the canceled 2nd season, which the executive producer mentioned earlier last week would have been titled Lovecraft Country: Supremacy.

“Just going to leave this right here,” she tweeted on July 13.

The outline showed some potential story arcs for the deleted series including a few new characters which Misha dubbed “The New Generation” and of course the show’s original characters looked like they would have been returning. The show bible even hinted at a potential third season which had viewers of the show flocking to the future Tom Raider director’s comment section. “STOP PLAYIN!” wrote one Twitter user, while another fan of the show replied, “Ya’ll would’ve done a season 3 too!?”

This week Misha Green inked a major overall deal with Apple+ which will see the writer developing some TV and film projects for the streaming giant. While the details behind the partnership have yet to be revealed some fans speculate that Lovecraft Country might be heading over to the iPhone maker’s streaming platform soon, or so fans would hope.

Back in October 2021, Green spoke to ET about her plans to develop multiple seasons of the show.

“That was also the thing about Matt’s novel that I really was drawn to,” Green explained. “It’s this idea of reclaiming all of the genre space for people of color, for people who have been left out of this space and so I feel like there’s so much genre, like, we go through a lot of different things in the 10 episodes of the first season, but they’re still seasons upon seasons to go through. And that’s what was exciting to me, to have that kind of space to do that.”

What do you think will happen to Lovecraft Country? Do you think the show is coming back?