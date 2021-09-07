MadameNoire Featured Video

Sadly, Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn, New York, penthouse on September 6, 2021. Williams’ body was discovered by his nephew, according to the New York Post. Throughout his career, he received high praise for his riveting acting skills, even being deemed Barack Obama’s favorite actor. From playing Omar Little on HBO’s critically acclaimed drama The Wire to Montrose Freeman on Lovecraft Country, Williams’ roles took a dive into the world of these multi-faceted characters who struggled with trauma, sexuality and inner demons. Williams was just as complex as his characters and he had a striking way of speaking about the roles he took on and how they intersected with his experiences as a Black man, being from a then violent Brooklyn housing project and having childhood trauma. Here are 10 of his most noteworthy quotes.

Williams on Playing Omar Little on The Wire

“He had a huge moral compass and he wasn’t afraid to express it. I was the complete polar opposite. I was frightened a lot of times growing up. I had a very low self esteem and a huge need to be accepted. The only thing I knew that I shared with Omar was his sensitivity and his ability to love, and his ability to love deep. I knew that I had that in me.” GQ