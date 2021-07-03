MadameNoire Featured Video

Unfortunately, another show we hoped would return for a second season isn’t. HBO’s Lovecraft Country has been cancelled after one season.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country,” HBO said in a statement issued to Deadline. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

Back in February, HBO revealed in a statement that the show’s writer and producer Misha Green was working on an outline for season two where she wasn’t using Matt Ruff’s Lovecraft Country novel as a guide. After it was revealed that the show wouldn’t return for a second season, Green shared what she was envisioning for the second season’s plot.

The first season had viewers hooked as they watched Atticus and his childhood friend Letitia search for Atticus’ missing and estranged father Montrose. After finding him, their time together becomes rather eventful as they incorporate magic into their search for the missing pages from the “Book of Names,” a book of spells that will give them answers about Atticus’ future and past. The show also intertwined Black History into the plot, making the murder of Emmett Till, the Tulsa Massacre and the Green Book a part of their story. The show’s cast included Johnathan Majors, Jurnee Smolder, Michael K. Williams, Abbey Kershaw, Wunmi Mosaku, Courtney B. Vance and Aunjanue Ellis.