, prosecutors at the L.A. District Attorneys Office explained they declined to press charges against the couple because the incident allegedly happened and was subsequently reported outside the jurisdiction’s 10-year statute of limitations.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has chosen not to move forward with sexual abuse charges against T.I. and Tiny Harris in relation to a woman who claimed she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the couple after meeting them in a nightclub back in 2005.

The prosecutors further noted that the decision was made “without the strength and weaknesses of the evidence being evaluated,” according to

PEOPLE

.

Shawn Holley, one of T.I. and Tiny’s attorneys, told the outlet in a statement: “Mr. and Mrs. Harris are pleased, but not surprised, by the District Attorney’s decision to dismiss these meritless allegations. We appreciate the DA’s careful review of the case and are grateful to be able to put the matter behind us and move on.”

Tyrone A. Blackburn, an attorney representing 11 of T.I. and Tiny’s accusers, previously requested that the couple be criminally investigated at both the state and criminal levels in two states — one of which was California. Throughout his time representing the alleged victims, the attorney has been adamant about the fact that his clients faced “forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation” at the hands of T.I. and Tiny, born Clifford Harris and Tameka Cottle.

The couple’s VH1 series T.I. And Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle suspended its production as a result of the allegations back in February.

