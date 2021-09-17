Shawn Holley, one of T.I. and Tiny’s attorneys, told the outlet in a statement: “Mr. and Mrs. Harris are pleased, but not surprised, by the District Attorney’s decision to dismiss these meritless allegations. We appreciate the DA’s careful review of the case and are grateful to be able to put the matter behind us and move on.”
Tyrone A. Blackburn, an attorney representing 11 of T.I. and Tiny’s accusers, previously requested that the couple be criminally investigated at both the state and criminal levels in two states — one of which was California. Throughout his time representing the alleged victims, the attorney has been adamant about the fact that his clients faced “forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation” at the hands of T.I. and Tiny, born Clifford Harris and Tameka Cottle.
The couple’s VH1 series T.I. And Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle suspended its production as a result of the allegations back in February.
