As sexual assault allegations against musicians T.I. and Tiny Harris continually surface, an unidentified woman amongst the accusers is claiming that back in 2014 the couple forced her to sleep with rapper Nelly.

The woman’s story traces back to a video posted on Instagram in February that recounted — with accompanying visuals — some of the accusations made by those who’ve come forward and alleged they were sexually abused by the two. If you recall, since January dozens of women have claimed to experience similar instances of abuse at the hands of the couple — which include being drugged, sex trafficked, and/or raped.

Referring to her only as “Jane Doe 4” in the video, the narrator recounted the survivor’s alleged story which claims she was approached by Tiny “to be their assistant” back in 2005. It noted that she was allegedly never compensated for the work she did them and that “on one occasion T.I. stood over her and Tiny stood close by as T.I. forced her to open her mouth and swallow eight ecstasy pills.”

It continued, “Throughout the duration of her time with T.I. and Tiny, the duo forced her to engage in sexual acts with different women against her will. In 2014, T.I. and Tiny forced her to have sexual intercourse with rapper Nelly against her will.”

The post’s caption read, “The following allegations are a part of a criminal referral sent to the following agencies: California Attorney Generals Office, Georgia Attorney Generals office, United States Attorneys Office[s] for the Northern District of Georgia and the Central District of California, and the Los Angeles District Attorneys office. At the time of this video’s publishing, Clifford [T.I] Harris and Tameka [Tiny] Harris have not confirmed or denied the allegations and we are unaware of any ongoing criminal investigations.”

If you recall, the couple’s lawyer Steve Sadow made a statement on their behalf early last month that asked for the accusers to make their identities publicly known. It read, “The Harrises are still waiting for the accusers to reveal themselves publicly. By continuing to hide behind anonymous allegations, the unnamed accusers effectively render themselves not credible and unworthy of belief. We say: let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disproving these scurrilous accusations.”

Some of the alleged accounts of sexual assault and misconduct from the survivors involved — including the one in this post — can be heard in the video down below.