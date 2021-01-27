MadameNoire Featured Video

Yesterday, we reported that Tiny’s longtime friend Sabrina Peterson accused rapper TI, her husband, of assaulting her by putting a gun to her head. Peterson claimed she attacked TI’s assistant for treating Tiny “like a slave.” (She didn’t say but perhaps this was the same assistant Tiny hired only for TI to start sleeping with her. We can’t be sure.)

Either way, after Peterson lit up the internet with her accusation, Tiny had no choice but to respond to her.

In an Instagram post of her own, Tiny called Peterson’s story into question. She reposted a picture Peterson shared in 2019 of her sons standing next to TI. Peterson captioned the photo: “They going to @troubleman31 training.”

Tiny also shared a video from the same month and year, where Peterson wrote: “When the uncles STEP THE F*CK UP! T.I. and @jeezy heard I took in another one! THEY STEPPED UP! In life the people you debate with will be the same people to save you.”

Speaking for herself, Tiny wrote in the caption:

“Hold up…So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago…Now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What’s up wit you today Pooh? I’m confused. Stop Harassing My Family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady) Please Get help. But LEAVE US ALONE!!”

She didn’t exactly deny Peterson’s claims, just called them into question with some photos she’d taken a couple of years ago.

After Tiny shared the throwbacks, Peterson hopped on Instagram again with a video message this time.

“I know what happened. He knows what happened. So what you won’t do, on top of everything else, is you won’t lie on me. Clifford Harris put a gun to my head. Truth is, I didn’t have a weapon. Truth is, I didn’t call the police on him. Truth is, I didn’t sue him when I could’ve. Truth is, I never spoke about this on the many times I could have spoke about it. That’s the truth. And I don’t understand how you got these big ole balls of steel because you know me. More than you know me, you know me. And I’m the smallest bit of your worries.

Don’t worry about me, I’m outside the statue of limitations. I don’t need nothing from you. But my truth is my truth.”

Peterson has since claimed she’s interviewing other women who have been victim to TI’s violence.

You can listen to Sabrina’s comments in the video below.