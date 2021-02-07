MadameNoire Featured Video

After over two dozen women came forward to accuse Clifford “T.I” Harris and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle of sexual abuse, production of their reality show, T.I & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, has been paused.

“We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials,” a MTV Entertainment spokesperson told Billboard. “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”

In January, a woman named Sabrina Peterson came forward and accused the “Rubberband Man” rapper of putting a gun to her head.

“The public PRAISES OUR PREDATORS! @troubleman31 you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU!,” she wrote on Instagram.

She then posted stories from over 30 women on her social media account who have accused the couple of forcing them to take drugs and then sexually abusing them. According to Insider, Peterson was on Instagram Live talking about Black women and trauma and that led to her receiving an outpour of messages from women who claimed T.I and Tiny sexually abused them.

“And the floodgates just opened,” she said.

Peterson even took a lie detector test to prove she wasn’t lying regarding her claims against the couple and she passed.

The couple had denied Peterson’s allegations.

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson,” the statement submitted to Complex read. “The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.”