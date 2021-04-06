MadameNoire Featured Video

Following the three additional accusers who recently retained New York-based attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn as their representative against musicians T.I. and Tiny Harris amidst the sexual assault allegations they face, the couple’s lawyer Steve Sadow has now released a statement on the couple’s behalf asking that their accusers’ identities become publicly known.

“The Harrises are still waiting for the accusers to reveal themselves publicly,” Sadow said to Billboard. “By continuing to hide behind anonymous allegations, the unnamed accusers effectively render themselves not credible and unworthy of belief. We say: let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disproving these scurrilous accusations.”

If you recall, a spokesperson for Blackburn shared last Thursday that one of the most recent accusers to come forward claimed that in 2010 she’d been “drugged, forced to take tons of molly and X, and sex-trafficked in three states” from Nevada to Miami, Florida. Unfortunately, the second woman who also recently retained the New York attorney had a similar story. She alleged that that in May of that same year, after being drugged she was “raped by Clifford Harris and one of his male friends in a hotel in Miami, Florida” at the age of 20 years old.

Numerous allegations against the couple began swirling the internet earlier this year in January — with many of the accusers all recounting similar alleged experiences of being drugged, raped, and/or trafficked by one if not both T.I. “Clifford” Harris and his wife Tiny “Tameka” Harris.

Previously, Blackburn publicly shared that he wouldn’t be making any “deals” with Sadow at the expense of his clients’ justice — despite apparent attempts having been made by Sadow to him on behalf of T.I. and Tiny. As of now, we also know that the attorney has asked state and federal courts to move forward with criminal investigations concerning the allegations the victims he represents have made thus far. We’ll keep you posted as this ongoing story continues.