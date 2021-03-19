MadameNoire Featured Video

Jordyn Woods is denying reports that Karl-Anthony Towns made plans to meet up with another woman while she was out of town. According to Woods, who dissected the allegations in a series of tweets Thursday, the so-called screenshots of the exchange between Towns and another woman were photoshopped.

“People really be praying on your downfall,” Woods tweeted. “So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe. My relationship is more than solid and I put that on everything.”

Woods then went on to dissect the language used in the screenshots before laughing and pointing out that Towns doesn’t even speak that way.

“’Mamita,’ come on now,” she went on. “He don’t even talk like that.”

“I normally don’t address anything but what you’re not gonna do is play with my man’s character.”

The former reality star also stated that she knows the person who started the rumor.

“And to the person who started this rumor… WE SEEE YOU SIS.. since you wanna be seen SO BAD. God see you too.”

“God forbid you a little too happy on the TL.”

Towns also chimed in to deny and poke fun at the allegations.

“A lot of goofies out here with photoshop skills,” the Minnesota Timberwolves center tweeted.”

“So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else gtfoh! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger,” he added.

Woods and Towns went public with their relationship last fall. So far, they’ve been mostly able to fly under the radar as far as scandals are concerned and considering Towns’ comments about proposing, things are getting pretty serious.