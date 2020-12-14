MadameNoire Featured Video

During the first part of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion on Sunday, Monique Samuels iconically brought out her binder full of receipts, including a few involving fellow cast member Gizelle Bryant‘s ex-husband and current boyfriend Pastor Jamal Bryant. The episode featured an epic drag by Monique, seemingly implicating Jamal in a cheating scandal.

After reading out his phone number and getting the number confirmed by Gizelle, Monique read a series of texts between Jamal and another woman who wasn’t Gizelle. When the other woman text that “it’s not a good idea” for her to travel to Atlanta where he lives while he was supposed to be working on putting his “family back together” with Gizelle, the Pastor reportedly texted back asking “what are you talking about?” After Monique exposed this, Gizelle didn’t do much but lowly say, “I don’t believe anything that comes out of Monique’s mouth, or anything that she has in her binder.”

While Monique and Candiace Dillard were expected to be the two making the most headlines during part one of the reunion due to the their tumultuous friendship, physical altercation and defunct court battle, Monique’s dragging of Gizelle and Jamal ended up stealing the spotlight so far. Justifying the use of her binder of receipts, Monique alluded to Gizelle’s claims that she was cheating on her husband and said, “well if you want to come for my family and my relationship, I’m coming right back to you.”

“Of course I’m going to bring up my receipts to back up everything that I’m saying. So while you’re sitting over here having fake, fraudulent relationships with your ex, your kids ain’t even happy about it,” she added. Then, Monique claimed that Gizelle has a new man at every reunion and that she hoped Jamal would be sitting behind Gizelle when the husbands and partners joined the women on stage later in the taping. In response, Gizelle noted that Jamal would not be coming.

Since then, people believe that the pastor has seemingly responded via his Instagram. He shared a post on Monday with a video of man sitting unbothered under running water while enjoying a meal and a drink.

“Give no energy to anything that doesn’t add to your joy, align with your purpose or pay any of your bills!” he captioned the post. “Be at peace!”