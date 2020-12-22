“I Will Not Film With Her”: Candiace Dillard Won’t Do Another Season Of RHOP With Monique Samuels

Looks like Bravo has some tough decisions to make regarding the next season of Real Housewives of Potomac. Candiace Dillard has drawn her line in the sand, hoping to force a choice between herself and former friend Monique Samuels.

In a recent interview with podcast Behind the Velvet Rope, Dillard was certain about where she stands in reference to Samuels potentially being ousted from the show after attacking her in Season 5: “Good riddance, go home.”

This season’s fight between the two women, a public dragging that unfolded after Dillard indeed asked “You gon’ drag me?” has left people split when it comes to the court of public opinion. Dillard said that because of that altercation and the drama that unfolded afterward, the season was an “incredibly toxic” one for her.

Dillard also insinuated that Samuels had no interest in resolving their issues, and that instead, she was preoccupied with promoting her rap single, “Drag Queens,” an ode to her dramatic turn on RHOP.

“This could have all been resolved with a few conversations and a few choice words,” she lamented on the podcast. “And instead she’s doing a music video. You want to ride the wave because you think that you’re winning because you’ve got 25 sick fans that are cheering you on.”

While there are way more than 25 viewers in support of Samuels, she may have a real issue on her hands when contract renegotiation time rolls around. Andy Cohen has already publicly said that the network “doesn’t condone violence” and hasn’t been a fan of hers during the reunion, but how many times have we witnessed a wig snatching on a Housewives franchise? Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore had an all-out battle at the RHOA Season 6 reunion and both women are still on the Atlanta franchise.

Dillard, however, is holding firm to the idea of Samuels not returning, because she refuses to work with her.

“I will not film with her, I will not work with her — I, for my mental health, cannot be around someone who is doing a music video to promote the song bragging about fighting me. And there’s nothing that I need or want to say to her,” she said. “This is still a job at the end of the day. I’m not working with her and that’s not an ultimatum. That’s nothing but my truth. I am not comfortable in that space.”