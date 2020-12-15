MadameNoire Featured Video

Some people can get a little too passionate about reality TV.

Real Housewives of Potomac star Robin Dixon shared an ugly message she received in her DMs recently. She also revealed that ever since she took Candiace Dillard‘s side after the altercation with Monique Samuels, people have been sending such “horrible messages” regularly.

She shared a screenshot via her Instagram of a direct message she received from a user named @i.am.4real saying, “I hope you die in a fire.“ In the caption, Robin responded, “People can be so disgusting, all because of a TV show.“

Giving us more details, in the comments Robin told an Instagram user that she has received hateful messages in her DMs specifically since the altercation between her co-stars happened on TV.

“I’ve been dealing with horrible messages like this since the fight aired,” she wrote. “People shifting blame to others and mad because I disapproved.”

The fight between Candiace and Monique has been a talking point both during the season and afterwards, as it resulted in a court case, which was later dropped. That being said, some fans of the show felt that some of the cast members “disapproved” of Monique’s actions for reasons that didn’t have anything to do with the fight and that they unfairly took Candiace’s side.

Further into the comments of the post, fellow “green-eyed bandit” Gizelle Bryant, who said she didn’t even want to be associated with Monique after the fight, shared encouraging words for Robyn. She said, “Horrible! Block! Delete!” As for Candiace, she wrote “Smh. Not okay. This man’s hatred ain’t even your business. Let him sit in this hateed [hatred] by his lonesome.“

While the altercation between Monique and Candiace happened over a year ago, it seems as though everyone, including their cast mates and RHOP viewers, are still reeling from it. While in early seasons of Potomac the women took pride in never “going low,” that’s changed. In addition to that, viewers of the show have proven that they certainly have no problem with going low based on their behaviors in the cast’s DMs.