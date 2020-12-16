MadameNoire Featured Video

On the newest episode of the podcast Behind the Velvet Rope, the Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dilliard-Basset had some words for fellow Bravo housewife Porsha Williams. Though they’re not on the same franchise, the star took issue with comments Porsha made months prior regarding the physical altercation that happened between Candiace and Monique Samuels on RHOP. According to Candiace, “There’s a line, and I think we’ve seen a lot of Housewives push the envelope and like push the line,” using Porsha for an example.

When the newest episode of the podcast aired on Monday, Candiace and the host talked about the fight that took place between she and Monique. She was then asked her thoughts on Porsha criticizing her for attempting to press charges against her co-star. Talking about fights between Housewives over the years and seeing how things can escalate, Candiace implied that Porsha’s assault of Kenya set a bad precedent.

“I think Porsha and Kenya kind of took it too far,” she said, going on to mention other instances of problematic Housewives behavior. “So you’ve seen people push the line, but never really cross it outside of Porsha who has proven herself to be the sidekick of all.”

“I guess Monique would be Porsha’s sidekick, and [they’re] just the two wild people defending each other, which is very cute,” she added. “But, you know the line when you have sense, and as I like to say, ‘scruples.’ And when you don’t, it shows. It shows how you were raised and who you really are.”

Again, all this comes after Porsha publicly sided with Monique in October when she went on Watch What Happens Live and said “we shouldn’t judge her” just because she put her hands on Candiace. As mentioned, Porsha is notoriously known for putting her hands on RHOA cast mate Kenya Moore at the Season 6 reunion. Whether Porsha will respond to Candiace directly is unclear, but the fight between Candiace and Monique, which happened long ago, still seems to have people taking sides and adding in their two cents.