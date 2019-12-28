Assault Charges Dropped Regarding Altercation Between ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Stars Candiace Dillard And Monique Samuels

In November, Real Housewives of Potomac stars Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels filed second-degree assault charges against each other over a physical altercation they had the month before. Unfortunately for them, both of their cases have been dismissed. After a review of the footage of the incident recorded by Bravo, interviews with Dillard and Samuels as well as witnesses, the State Attorney’s Office for Montgomery County decided to dismiss the charges.

Dillard had filed second-degree assault charges first. Shortly after, Samuels claimed self-defense and then counter-filed. Dilliard and Samuels were both at risk of facing jail time if the charges were not dismissed.

“Consistent with [Dillard’s] prior bad acts, offensive words and conduct, and her reputation for physical threats and verbal outbursts on the show, through third party interviews and the review of other evidence, the government concluded not to move forward against my client, Mrs. Samuels,” Dillard’s lawyer A. Scott Bolden told Us Weekly in a statement. And while the government decided not to pursue my client’s defensive claim against Candiace, we are very satisfied that justice was done. It is our sincerest hope that both parties can move forward without any further judicial actions or involvement and that this dispute can be resolved through mediation or a thoughtful conversation between the parties, without threats, goading or bad behavior that Candiace is so well known for.”

Dillard’s lawyer, James L. Walker, Jr. also released a statement maintaining that his client was innocent.

“She has been sadly attacked, physically and personally, by Mrs. Monique Samuels and her legal team! Even today as she is vindicated and there is no proof whatsoever that she committed a crime against her castmate, they are still attacking her. . “We would hope that Mrs. Samuels is getting help and treatment, as the evidence we saw clearly showed her as the aggressor and bragging about her assault on our client!”

The charges stemmed from an altercation Samuels and Dillard had while at a dinner with their castmates, who reportedly had to intervene to pull Samuels off of Dilliard. The altercation was filmed and will be seen on the upcoming season of RHOP.