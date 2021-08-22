MadameNoire Featured Video

One of R.Kelly’s ex-girlfriend’s Azriel Clary is preparing to take the stand in the singer’s federal sex trafficking trial and she’s vehement about bringing to light the abuse she’s endured from the star– despite receiving a slew of online threats and attacks over the last year.

Azriel’s father Angelo told TMZ that his daughter’s “stress level is high” as she prepares for her testimony. Her family worries that the attacks will continue to grow as the court date inches closer and closer. Back in June of last year, the aspiring singer’s car was set on fire during the wee hours of the morning. TMZ notes that the family’s personal information including their address was made public by cyberbullies. The star has also received a number of threats while at work.

News surfaced last year that Clary would be working alongside the feds to bring Kelly to justice after she got into a heated exchange with the Grammy-Award-winning artist’s then-girlfriend Joycelyn Savage. Following her split from the “I Believe I Can Fly” crooner, the two ladies traded blows during a nasty fight as she moved her belongings out of Kelly’s condo. Clary, who once lied to authorities to cover for the singer’s atrocities, said she wasn’t fearful of Kelly because she was no longer connected to the problematic R&B icon.

Azriel is expected to testify against Kelly sometime next week and her father says he will be right by her side when she does.

So far, some shocking allegations have been presented against Kelly as his federal sex trial kicked off on August 18. Kelly’s former physician of 25 years took to the stand last week and admitted the singer had a history of herpes since 2007. Prior to that, one of Kelly’s accuser’s Jerhonda Pace revealed harrowing details about the sexual abuse she endured at the hands of Kelly when she was underage.