Azriel Clary Plans On Working With Federal Agents In R. Kelly Case

Azriel Clary has decided to work with federal agents in the case against R. Kelly.

Clary, who recently returned home to her parents after five years, wants to help law enforcement with its investigation into Kelly, but she has a huge hang-up” according to TMZ. The 22-year-old is a bit worried because she hasn’t been honest with the feds regarding Kelly in the past. Plus, she signed a non-disclosure agreement while with Kelly.

Clary and his other girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, made headlines this week after having a verbal and physical altercation on Instagram Live. As they exchanged blows, Clary screamed that Savage was sleeping with her as a minor. Savage was later arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery and has been bailed out. She has to return to court January 23rd.

During her live broadcast, Clary also admitted to lying during her infamous CBS interview with Gayle King. She also said that Kelly had told them what to lie about before the interview took place. The interview went viral after the airing of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly, which Clary was not allowed to watch.

Despite the drama, Clary’s mother, Alice, is happy to have Azriel home.

“The battle is won because she’s still here, she’s still alive, she’s still breathing and though she lost a few years of her life, she’s still here to tell her story,” Alice Clary told PEOPLE. “Because I chose not to keep her secluded in her life, she’s here now and we’re able to say the victory is won because she finally came to her senses and she’s back home with her family.”

Dominique Gardner, another one of Kelly’s victims, was able to escape and told her story on Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning. She said there were times her hair was pulled as punishment and that she was also starved for days at a time.

Kelly has been indicted on 10 charges of criminal sexual abuse regarding four other victims.