Azriel Clary’s Car Set Aflame, Home Targeted By Arsonist: “They Made A Gas Line Around My Entire House”

Azriel Clary took to social media Thursday to share that she had been targeted by an arsonist who set her vehicle on fire and attempted to do the same to her home.

”I’ve realized a lot of people are influencing people for all the wrong reasons on social media. Some even portray a life they cannot sustain. Cars that are only rented for weekends, mansions that are only booked for occasions. I’ve literally never seen anyone post when they’ve been at there lowest. So, this is me at my lowest… Someone not only set my car on fire at 3am but they also made a gas line around my entire house, with intentions to burn my entire home down,” the aspiring singer captioned an image depicting the badly burned vehicle.

While it’s unclear why she was targeted, it’s obvious that this was a premeditated act.

“It was something that was premeditated, but the fact that someone would go to that extreme to harm me is sickening,” she went on.

Police are currently investigating the incident. Strangely, she used the attack to encourage others to live in their truth on social media.

“I hope this inspires you to not portray a one sided story on social media. I hope this inspires you to show the bad so when you do win people can connect and celebrate that win with you even more. I’ve been dealing with this which is why my feed, and YT videos have been put on pause. Thankfully the police are doing their due diligence during a sensitive time like this. Nonetheless, everyone is going through problems behind closed doors, whether they choose to share it or not, even the people you look up to. I just want people to tap into the reality of our world, and publicizing a ‘perfect cookie-cutter life’ is just not real. Can we start posting real life on our feeds? What’s really happening behind your closed doors, because “perfect” does not exist in our world, and that’s just the truth of the matter. #betruetoyourself#protectblackwomen”

That’s definitely a frightening ordeal to have to endure. Hopefully police the person responsible for this crime.