More startling news has surfaced from the courtroom as accusers of R.Kelly continued to take the stand on Aug. 19, in the singer’s federal sex trafficking trial. Kelly’s former physician of 25 years, Kris McGrath, testified that he treated the star for herpes which he believes the Grammy-award-winning artist contracted as early as June of 2007, according to CNN.

McGrath explained that Kelly complained of having symptoms but initially tested negative for the disease after taking a lab test. The Chicago-based physician clarified that at times herpes testing can give “false-negative results” making it difficult to detect. The 54-year-old R&B crooner’s health records were obtained through a subpoena by prosecutors.

McGrath prescribed a medication called Valtrex to help treat Kelly’s infection. “It was so often that I had memorized the number to that Walgreens,” he recalled of the star’s persistent need for multiple prescriptions of the drug.

Kelly’s defense argued why the physician didn’t formally document the former songwriter’s herpes diagnosis in medical records however notes written in Kelly’s files dating back to 2011 state that he did have a history with the STD. McGrath attributed the change to his medical office switching from paper to electronic reports. Allegedly the “Bump and Grind” artist never paid for any of the medical treatment he received, according to McGrath.

MADAMENOIRE previously reported, earlier this month, Kelly and his legal team requested that the judge toss out his herpes charge citing that giving someone a viral disease such as herpes is not a misdemeanor under New York Law.

Roger Canaff, a former assistant district attorney in New York City told CNN that while public health laws do require someone who knowingly has a venereal disease to notify their sexual partners, they’re not formally prosecuted, but the physician’s jarring confession certainly rules in favor of the singer’s accusers who claimed they were infected with the disease.

“..testimony from a doctor who was treating Kelly is damning evidence. It shows that, as far back as 2007, Kelly knew he had a venereal disease. If it can be proven that he knew and that he continued to have sexual intercourse, then the offense can be proven against him,” he explained.