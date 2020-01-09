Joycelyn Savage Arrested After Scuffle With Azriel Clary In R. Kelly’s Condo

The violence inflicted by embattled singer R. Kelly has now trickled down to his two girlfriends after one of them, Joycelyn Savage, 24, was arrested by Chicago authorities on Wednesday.

As we previously reported, Kelly’s girlfriends Savage and Azriel Clary, 22, were involved in a physical altercation on Wednesday afternoon which was recorded on Instagram Live. In the video Clary makes a startling allegation, claiming that Savage had sex with her when she was a minor.

Clary was treated at a local hospital and is in good condition. Savage initial fled the scene, but later turned herself in to the custody of police.

TMZ reports Savage was booked for misdemeanor domestic battery and will face a judge on Thursday morning who will define the rules for release. Savage will return to court on February 6.

After the altercation, Clary continued on Live saying that Savage would go to jail on two charges, “sleeping with a minor and assault.” She continued, promising that “the skeletons are coming out.”

She also alluded that the two were lying for Kelly during their explosive appearance on CBS with journalist Gayle King last year. “We got on Gayle King as stupid as can be,” she says at one point. The altercation seemed to pop off as Clary prepares to move out of Kelly’s Trump Tower condo. Numerous moving boxes can be seen in the videos Clary posted.

TMZ caught up with Savage’s parents who have been very vocal about the harm Kelly’s relationship caused their daughter and their commitment to helping her escape his grasp.

“We just have to keep praying and keep everything situated. We’re going to do what’s legal and follow up with my attorney and make it happen,” Savage’s father Tim said.

He called the video “sketchy” and named the force who he believes serves as an instigator in the confusion. “We should always blame it on the predator himself, R. Kelly,” he continued.

While the singer waits in jail on numerous federal charges including child pornography and sexual misconduct his lawyer, Steve Greenberg, is doing his best to distance Kelly’s name from the incident which occurred on Wednesday.