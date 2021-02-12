MadameNoire Featured Video

“Insecure” may be coming to an end, but Issa Rae is far from done. The actress, producer, and screenwriter is set to executive produce a new eight-episode pilot for HBO Max tentatively titled, “Rap Sh-t” through her multimedia company Hoorae. Even sweeter is the fact that the City Girls have been brought in to serve as executive producers for the new project.

According to Complex, the series will explore the narrative of two high school friends in Miami who join forces to form a rap group. Some suspect that the series will be loosely based on life stories of City Girls members Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee and Jatavia “JT” Johnson.

Hoorae’s Montrel McKay and Sara Rastogi are slated to executive produce along with Quality Control executives Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas for Quality Control Films, who also manage the rap duo. Syreeta Singelton, who writes for “Insecure,” will also executive produce and serve as the showrunner. Issa’s audio content company, Raedio, is slated to offer music supervision for the show.

Issa celebrated the big news on Twitter Thursday writing, “Wrote a new show for @HBOMax! One of my favorite writers, the hilarious @reetafajita is showrunning and my favorite group, CITY GIRLS are co-EP’s! Miami here we come! #RapSh-t.”

The announcement of the new pilot comes just weeks after Issa shared the shocking news that “Insecure” will end with season five.

“Prentice [Penny] and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end,” Issa said at the time. “We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

