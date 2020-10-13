Judge Orders Tory Lanez To Stay Away From Megan Thee Stallion

Just hours after Megan Thee Stallion’s New York Times op-ed delved into the ways Black women are disrespected and disregarded in America, her current antagonist, Tory Lanez, was ordered to stay as far away from her as possible during a Tuesday hearing.

A Los Angeles County court judge issued a protective order against Tory, who will have to stay at least 100 yards from the Houston rapper and refrain from making any contact with her, according to TMZ.

Lanez appeared by phone during the hearing scheduled as part of his felony assault charge, where faces one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle stemming from a July 12 incident where Megan was shot twice in the foot. If found guilty he could face up to 22 years in prison.

The judge also ordered Lanez to surrender any guns in his possession.

Lanez’s lawyer requested a continuance during the hearing which was supposed to stand as his arraignment. The request was granted meaning Lanez has not yet plead to the charges. His bail was set at $190K, which he posted via a bondsman present at the hearing.

Lanez continuous to unabashedly promote use his music, asserting his innocence in the shooting. Last month Lanez released a project in attempt to gain public sympathy and re-boost his career following the shooting.

Last week after the charges were announced against him he tweeted symbols representing ” time will tell” adding, “and the truth will come to the light…I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction. If you have supported me or meg thru this, I genuinely appreciate u.”

In the NYT op-ed Meg wrote about the criticism and backlash she suffered as a result of attempting to shield herself and her loved ones after the shooting occurred.

“I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man. After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place,” she continued.

She also pointed to the ways Black women are repeatedly held at fault when they are victims of assault, whether it be by a romantic partner, person they trusted, or a stranger.