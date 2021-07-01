MadameNoire Featured Video

Once again, Coi Leray is clapping back at body shamers. The “No More Parties” rapper asks, “Is it a sin to be thin?”

Recently named 2021 XXL Freshman, and one of the more popular new female artists to have hit the rap game as of late, Coi has been subjected to commentary around her thin and petite frame from the moment she stepped onto the scene. Alongside her music, she’s quite known for the carefree videos she posts on her social media where she’s often seen dancing and showing off the assets she’s got.

The fact of the matter is, people seem obsessed with the 24-year-old’s figure. Following commentary on her red carpet look at the current BET Awards, the artist shared a series of tweets with a message for all those still calling her “too skinny.”

“My body is always trending. I don’t understand,” she said on Monday (June 28) after tweeting the previous night that all her haters made her sick. “Is there a certain way I’m supposed to look? Help me understand. In the Bible is it a sin to be thin?”

“I hope all yall mothers got beach bodies,” she added shadily.

This isn’t the first time Coi has had to speak out about the online chatter about her petite frame. Back in March, she addressed her haters by posting, “Lot of y’all do this bullying sh*t to every celebrity. I get it, y’all human. But a lot of people don’t understand how much it could kill someone. If you tryna kill me, just know I ain’t afraid to die. Im ready for whatever.”

“Get used to my body because I’m never changing anything on it,” Coi tweeted at that time. “Get used to this lil a*s cause I ain’t never gonna stop shaking it.”