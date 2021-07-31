MadameNoire Featured Video

A judge ruled in Liza Morales‘ favor in a case against her ex and father of her two children, Lamar Odom. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Matthew Cooper ruled that the former Los Angeles Laker has to cough up $380,549 to cover past child support payments along with rent arrears, legal fees and college tuition, Page Six reported. He also has to pay towards a $1 million life insurance policy that lists Morales as the beneficiary.

Morales sued Odom in May 2021 for not adhering to their 2015 child support agreement. She had claimed that he stopped issuing payments in June 2020 that would cover expenses for their now two adult children, 23-year-old Destiny and 19-year-old Lamar Jr.

Not only was Odom not showing up for court appearances, it’s common knowledge that he participated in a celebrity boxing match that paid $40,000. During a hearing in June, Judge Cooper slammed Odom for not taking care of his obligations.

“If Mr. Odom is in good enough shape to participate in a boxing match, he’s certainly in good enough shape to abide by his obligations to support his children as set forth in the settlement agreement,” he said according to Page Six.

Judge Cooper added, “There is an enormous amount of money involved and Ms. Morales is being unfairly prejudiced by the failure [of Odom] to comply with the agreement.”

After Morales sued Odom, he responded to her claims on social media. In the post, he said he had made the child support payments when his kids were children and once they hit adulthood he stopped.

“I have paid child support for CHILDREN on time monthly for the past 18 years,” he said. “My CHILDREN are ADULTS. I am saddened that in the past 15 years that Liza has not taken the initiative to get a job and create a source of income for herself aside from my monthly payment of child support. She is smart, able and capable of working to support the lavish lifestyle she wants to live.”