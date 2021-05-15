MadameNoire Featured Video

Liza Morales, who has two children with former NBA star Lamar Odom, recently filed a lawsuit against him for non-payment of child support. Page Six reported that the Basketball Wives star filed the lawsuit on May 13, 2021 and claimed that Odom has not paid child support since June 2020 and because of that she is now facing eviction. In her lawsuit, she alleged that she owes $78,000 in back rent for her apartment, which she pays $5,125 a month for. Now that Morales has taken matter to court, Odom has decided to speak up. In a lengthy Instagram post, Odom threw a jab at Morales saying she would do “anything for clout.” He also explained that he has always paid child support for his children but they are now adults.

I had no plans on addressing this but I can’t keep letting bitter women slander my name. I have taken care of Liza and my children their entire lives. My children are adults. I have paid child support for CHILDREN on time monthly for the past 18 years. My CHILDREN are ADULTS. I am saddened that in the past 15 years that Liza has not taken the initiative to get a job and create a source of income for herself aside from my monthly payment of child support. She is smart, able and capable of working to support the lavish lifestyle she wants to live. I love my adult children and I will support them and their dreams in every way possible. I pray that Liza finds healing and gets to a place of independence. I am no longer shamed by my past mistakes. I own who I am and with a clear mind and conscience I will present my case in court. Life is too short and uncertain for this. Lets all work on being our best selves.

Odom’s representative told Page Six that he has tried to work through these issues with Morales privately but it hasn’t worked.

“Before Lamar signed up to do the docuseries on his recovery a year and a half ago and the Celebrity Boxing match, he coordinated deals for Morales to be financially stable during that period,” the rep said. “He knew that Morales was seeking her own position in the industry, so he helped her gain an offer with a sponsor close to $100,000. Morales decided to want more and damaged the deal, while refusing any more help before he went away.”

In their 2015 child support agreement, it was agreed that Odom would pay $6,000 a month in child support, college tuition and a premium for a $9 million life insurance plan for his children. Morales is seeking an immediate $200,000 for financial relief.