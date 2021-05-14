MadameNoire Featured Video

Lamar Odom is back in the headlines for his complex relationship with his co-parent, Liza Morales. According to Page Six, Morales filed a lawsuit against the former NBA star, accusing him of owing back child support.

In the lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in Manhattan, Morales said that Odom has been in breach of their 2015 child support agreement since June of 2020. Per the agreement, the athlete is allegedly supposed to pay $6,000 per month, college tuition, and premiums on $9 million worth of life insurance policies.

“In June 2020, Lamar stopped providing any support save for sporadic amounts sent directly to LJ, placing their son in a very difficult situation,” Morales alleged.

Further, the reality star says that she is facing eviction from the Manhattan apartment she shares with their two children because the “unilateral stoppage of all support” has made it difficult to pay the $5,125 per month rent at the apartment.

Court records show that J Hill Associates began eviction proceedings against the “Basketball Wives” star last December. They say that she owes just under $50,000 in rent dating back to February 2020, while Morales’s suit against Odom says that this figure has since increased to $78,000.

Worse, Morales says that Odom’s alleged withholding of funds has resulted in their son’s inability to attend a four-year college. Instead, he’s been forced to enroll at a local community college.

Recently, the mother of two opened up about learning to love her ex from a distance due to his previous battle with addiction.

“A lot of times, the addict sucks all the air out of room, and you lose yourself. But I learned the hard way that you can’t change an addict, they have to want to get help,” she told People. “You cannot change somebody, you cannot pray away their addiction. I wish Lamar the best, but I can no longer force somebody to work on themselves.”

The former couple met in high school and welcome three children. After their infant son Jayden died as a result of SIDS, the couple’s relationship deteriorated.